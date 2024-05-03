Senior Stars!

The Van Wert County Council On Aging held its annual Senior Day Celebration to honor senior citizens of Van Wert County. Activities included a Senior Stars recognition along with a dance, and seniors who were nominated by community members for their volunteer work were recognized. The event featured music by Melvin Mullins and light refreshments courtesy of Hearth and Home. The 2024 Senior Stars are (left to right): Corinne Mowry, Phil Campbell, Barb Early, Ruth Ann Densel, Mary Fallis, Louise Watson, Marti Ilderton, Loren Pancake, and Brenda Watkins. Senior Stars not pictured are Greg Amstutz, Julie Zinn, and Ronald Kill. Visit coavw.org or follow the Van Wert County Council on Aging on Facebook to learn more about the many services and activities the Council on Aging has to offer. Photo submitted