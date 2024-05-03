Vantage Career Center receives a notable donation

Superintendent Rick Turner thanks those involved for the donation of nearly 4.5 acres of land. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center now has nearly 4.5 more acres of land, thanks to a donation by the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The donation of the neighboring property that is currently the site of the Thomas Edison Adult Center was approved during Thursday night’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

“A huge thank you to Jim Stripe, the Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Van Wert County Commissioners for donating the building and land to Vantage Career Center,” Turner said. “This additional space will provide many opportunities for high school and adult education students for many years to come. Our ability to quickly respond to the workforce needs of our community in areas where we continue to hear of need, particularly in the medical field will be greatly enhanced.”

“We will begin the process of moving our programs that are currently in the main Thomas Edison building into the newly acquired space, then begin identifying current and possible new programs that will be in this building,” he continued. “We will then begin the design phase of a renovation project to repurpose the building. This is an amazing and exciting opportunity for our students and our community.”

Later, Turner lauded Kassidy Hipsher, a Kalida senior in the criminal justice program for jumping into action while at Kalida High School.

“On April 22, Kassidy was at her home school when she observed someone who appeared to be choking,” Turner said. “She followed all the proper protocols and upon establishing that this person was in duress, Kassidy performed life saving procedures that she had learned in the criminal justice lab and while doing her job shadowing at the Sheriff’s Department. According to witnesses Kassidy was calm, professional and in complete control of the situation. I spoke with Kassidy this week, she was very humble regarding her response to this emergency.”

During his report to the board, High School Director Ben Winans said letters were sent out to all applicants for the next school year.

“Student services staff are in the process of going to each school to physically meet with all those who have been accepted into our programs,” Winans stated.

He also noted the annual Senior Awards program will be held at 7 p.m. Monday May 20, in the Van Wert High School Gymnasium.

The board approved a number of hires, including Kelly Moreno, preschool head teacher and Pearce Dietrich, social studies instructor.

Several resignations were accepted by the board, including Darrell Miller, Dean of Students, effective July 31; Scott Shardelow, culinary arts instructor, at the end of the school year; Brian Heitkamp, adult education CDL instructor, effective April 12, and William May, maintenance, effective April 30.

In other business, the board approved:

The board approved an updated five-year financial forecast as required by law.

The high school student handbook for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The substitute teaching rate of $100 per day for the 2024-2025 school year.

The donation of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan, valued at $1,200, from Peter M. Niagu.

An out-of-state field trip to Weigand Construction in Fort Waye for carpentry instructor Jerry Robinson and students on April 23.

Out-of-state travel for health information management instructor Diane Laing and two students to attend the HOSA national competition in Houston, Texas June 20-25.

Out-of-state travel for construction equipment manager Chris Miles, construction equipment aide Deb Richardson and one student to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia June 23-29.

The board also heard a brief presentation from social studies instructor Sarah Koch on a Transatlantic Outreach Program (TOP) involving Germany. The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss personnel matters but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the district conference room.