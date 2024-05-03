Westwood honors longtime employees

VW independent staff/submitted information

In an era where career trajectories often resemble a revolving door, it’s rare to find individuals who stand the test of time with unwavering commitment. However, within the heart of the community lies an example of consistency and dedication – Westwood Behavioral Health Center. Westwood Behavioral Health recently celebrated a remarkable milestone: honoring employees who have dedicated two decades of their lives to the service of others.

10 employees were recognized as having been with the agency for twenty years or more. These employees represent many different departments within the company: Counseling, Case Management, Crisis Services, Prevention, School Based Services, Billing and Administration. With a sense of pride and gratitude, the agency gathered to recognize and celebrate the contributions of these longstanding members of their team. From clinicians and therapists to administrative staff and support personnel, each individual has played an integral role in shaping the agency’s legacy of excellence.

Mark Spieles, CEO, commented “Their unwavering dedication and passion for helping others have been the cornerstone of our success,” CEO Mark Spieles said. “They are not just employees, they are the embodiment of our mission and values.”

Westwood employees who have served 20 years or more are (front row, left to right): Pamela Jennings, Amanda Tickle, Michelle Foster, Niki Gearhart, Bernadine Tobias, and Molly Shepherd Spieles, Clinical Director. Back row: Lynn Johnson, CFO, Todd Trippett, Tony Greutman, and Mark Spieles, CEO. Photo courtesy of Jamie Loretta Photography

“In an industry where burnout and turnover are all too common, you have shown us what true resilience and commitment look like,” said Molly Shepherd Spieles, Director of Clinical Services,

Sandy Goodwin, Executive Director of the Tri-County ADAMHS Board, offered her congratulations as well.

“The Tri County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board serving Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties, would like to recognize and personally thank each of the Westwood staff for their years of service to our system of care,” she said. “Retaining qualified and talented staff is the key to providing quality Behavioral Health Care Services and Recovery Supports for community members in need. The high quality of services delivered by these individuals are an integral part of our community in supporting people in their recovery.”

As Westwood Behavioral Health looks to the future, it does so with a deep sense of gratitude for the individuals who have shaped its past. In honoring these employees’ remarkable achievements, the agency not only celebrates their individual milestones but also reaffirms its collective commitment to serving the community with compassion, integrity, and unwavering dedication.