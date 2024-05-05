Counties awarded money for drug fight

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has announced $3 million in funding for 42 local law enforcement agencies to help their drug task forces enforce the state’s drug laws and combat illegal drug activity.

Grants from the 2024 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will support drug task forces that impact 36 counties on issues of drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion, and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade. The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local agencies enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces.

“Local drug task force commanders know their area’s drug trade inside and out,” DeWine said. “Providing this funding ensures more drugs will be taken off the street and more drug traffickers will be put behind bars.”

None of the funds were given to Van Wert County, but two neighboring counties, Allen County ($83,587.28) and Auglaize County ($76,319.27) received funds.

Funds can be used by agencies to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination. Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support, and treatment options.

The Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund is part of the Drug Interdiction, Disruption, and Reduction Plan that is funded through Ohio’s operating budget.

The grants are in addition to several other initiatives developed to address the issues of drug trafficking and substance use disorder, including the RecoveryOhio initiative to support aggressive measures to combat the opiate epidemic by investing in the health and well-being of Ohio citizens.

Through the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, local drug task forces have received millions to intercept illegal drugs and enhance their role in substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery. RecoveryOhio has also worked to expand access to specialized court dockets to give judges flexibility to place defendants with mental health or substance use disorders into treatment rather than sentencing them to jail.