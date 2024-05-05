Delphos-area crash claims 1, injures 2

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The investigation continues into a two-vehicle crash in northwest Allen County that claimed one person and caused serious injuries to two others.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Defiance Trail in Marion Township.

Ted A. Powell, 67, of Van Buren was eastbound on U.S. 30 while Douglas L. White, 40, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, was traveling south on Defiance Trail. White reportedly stopped at the stop sign at the intersection then continued south and was struck by Powell’s vehicle, which came to final rest in the right lane of eastbound traffic. White’s vehicle went off the south side of the roadway into the ditch.

White was not injured but Powell suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center by Putnam County EMS. There were two passengers in Powell’s vehicle. Jacquale F. Gabbard, 33, of Lima was a backseat passenger and was transported by Delphos EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center for serious injuries. Linda I. Powell, 44, of Lima, was transported by Delphos EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor for either driver. White was wearing a seat belt, but none of the occupants in Powell’s vehicle were reportedly wearing seat belts. The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for approximately 45 minutes.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Delphos Police Department, Delphos Fire and EMS, Putnam EMS and Knippen’s Towing Service assisted the highway patrol at the scene.