Weeknd recap: baseball, softball, tennis

Baseball

Crestview takes two

CONVOY – Crestview took both ends of an unconventional doubleheader on Saturday but the road to victory was completely opposite.

In the first game, the Knights raced out to an 8-0 first inning lead over Ada, then needed a Bryson Penix RBI single to win it in walk-off style, 11-10 over the visiting Bulldogs. Penix’s hit scored Hunter Jones, who had doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Penix finished the game with three hits and two RBI, and Jones had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs. Connor Sheets had a hit, two RBI and scored two runs.

Crestview led 10-0 after two, but Ada scored four runs in the third, then added two runs in the fourth, fifth and six innings.

In the second game, Jones, who doubled in the bottom of the first, scored on an Ayden Hyitt grounder. It was the only run of the game as Crestview claimed a 1-0 win over Van Wert.

The double by Jones was one of just two hits in the game by the Knights. D.J. Yinger had the other hit, a single in the third. Van Wert had four hits, singles by Kaden Shaffer, Hayden Davis, and Kristian Akerman, and a double by Case Stegaman.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action on the road on Tuesday. Crestview (11-3) will travel to Antwerp and Van Wert (9-8) will play at Parkway.

Softball

Crestview defeats Leipsic, falls to Ada

CONVOY — The Lady Knights defeated Leipsic 14-2 on Friday, but fell to Ada 12-4 on Satuday.

In the win over Leipsic, Violet Dirr had a big game, going 4-5 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBI. Dakota Thornell had a double, and Kaylee Mollenkopf, Kaci Gregory, Kenzie Harting and Zoey Miller each finished with two hits. Mollenkopf was the winning pitcher and recorded six strikeouts.

Satuday’s game was the completion of a game that began on April 29, but was suspended due in inclement weather. In the 12-4 loss, Mollenkopf went 4-4, Dirr had a pair of doubles and Thornell finished with a double.

Crestview (7-12, 5-2 NWC) will travel to Continental today for Division IV sectional semifinal action against the Pirates.

Elida 14 Van Wert 2

Van Wert and Elida each had 11 hits but the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars 14-2 on Saturday.

Alexis Prangle, Emma Haines, Emma West and Kelby Blythe each had two hits for the Cougars. Both of Van Wert’s runs came in the bottom of the third. Haines singled home Blythe, who had doubled earlier in the inning, and Pangle scored on a steal of home. Despite the loss, Kaitlyn Beair and West combined to strike out 15 Bulldogs.

Van Wert will play at Celina today.

Tennis

LIMA — Van Wert’s second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander finished fourth at the WBL tournament at UNOH on Saturday, earning the duo All-WBL honorable mention accolades. As a team, the Cougars finished sixth at the tournament.