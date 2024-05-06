Woman arrested on felony warrant

VW independent staff

DEFIANCE — A woman with a Defiance address was arrested on a warrant charging her with attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Summer Raye Jones, 34, was arrested Friday without incident at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Styker. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

No other information is available at the present time.