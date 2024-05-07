AAA3 hosting two Shred-A-Thon events

Submitted information

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is commemorating Older Americans Month by hosting a pair of free spring Shred-A-Thon events.

With the growing number of older adults that have fallen victim to financial exploitation and identity theft, it is more important than ever to have a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older adults. AAA3 is doing this by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

“Here at the Area Agency on Aging 3 we are grateful to be able to spotlight the need for assistance for those that have been victims of crime,” said Area Agency on Aging 3’s Chief Executive Office Jacqi Lucke. “With older adults and people with disabilities we unfortunately see these individuals become victims and are trying to help in any way we can. Older Americans Month really helps us bring the message to the forefront and get information out utilizing social media, our website, the media, and other forms of communication.”

The first Shred-A-Thon will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Agency on Aging 3 parking lot, 2423 Allentown Road, Lima. The second Shred-A-Thon will be held at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Rd., Van Wert, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

The Shred-A-Thon events will have secure onsite shredding done by WiltonKeck. Any individuals are welcome to drive-thru and dispose of any personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts, or any other paper materials that might contain personal information.