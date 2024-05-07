Charles Rex Evans

Charles Rex Evans, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with his wife by his side.

He was born August 3, 1963. In October of 2002, he married his soulmate, Amber Evans. Together, they had a beautiful family and made a lifetime of wonderful memories.

He adored his wife, loved and was proud of his children, was happy to be a grandfather, and loved his furbabies. He liked rock music, traveling, riding his motorcycle, Cubs baseball, and was a friend of Bill with 27 years of sobriety. He was a chef by trade and was the dietary manager at The Laurels of Defiance.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Amber Evans of Van Wert; a son, Nathan Evans of Van Wert; a daughter, Paige Barker of Bluffton, Indiana; a granddaughter, Raya; and a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel (Deborah) Evans of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Zent; his mother, Michaelene Evans, and a sister, Lisa Duncan.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, May 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman officiating.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.

