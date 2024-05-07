Crestview PBIS winners

Crestview High School awarded its third round of PBIS incentives to 15 high school students for the month of April. To be eligible for the drawing, students had to have all assignments turned in within the reporting period which began the first week of the quarter through the last Friday in April. Local fast food gift cards were awarded to Adessa Alvarez, Sam Boroff, Brentyn Rodriguez, Dakota Thornell, Kale Lichtensteiger, Tommy Heffner, Daevon Kline, Evan Walls, Levi Grace, JJ McGarvey, Logan Foudy, Leah Sowers, Alli Thatcher, Olivia Hampton and Levi Ludwig. Photo submitted