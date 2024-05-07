Legion seeking help placing flags

American Legion Post 178 is asking for help in preparing Woodland Cemetery and the graves of Veterans for Memorial Day.

Post 178 will be placing flags on well over 1,000 graves of fallen service members, starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday, May 11. Individuals, families and groups are invited to help honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In case of rain, the event will be pushed back to Saturday, May 18.