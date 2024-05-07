May is Motorcycle Safety Awarness Month

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the potential increase of motorcycles on the state’s roadways. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorcyclists to ride trained and sober.

From 2019 to 2023, there were 19,544 traffic crashes involving motorcycles resulting in the death of 1,045 motorcyclists and 12 others. Another 5,770 motorcyclists were injured. Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Summit and Lucas counties accounted for 32 percent of the motorcycle crashes in Ohio.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 39 motorcycle crashes in Van Wert County. 26 occurred in Paulding County, 24 in Putnam County, 227 in Allen County, 71 in Auglaize County and 61 in Mercer County.

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements will help you protect yourself and others. During the same time period, 50 percent of at-fault motorcycle drivers involved in crashes did not have a motorcycle license endorsement. In addition, motorcycle drivers were at-fault in 56 percent of all motorcycle-involved crashes and 64 percent of fatal crashes from 2019 to 2023.

“This is the season for both motorcyclists and motor vehicle drivers to consider the unique traffic safety challenges as more motorcyclists take to the roads with the warmer weather,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Whether your chosen mode of transportation is a motorcycle or a motor vehicle, everyone has a part in safe motorcycling. As a motorcyclist, make sure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement, quality motorcycle training and proper safety equipment.”

“Also, remember to always ride sober,” he added. “As a motorist, be aware that there are more motorcycles on the roads, and focus your attention on their surroundings when driving on Ohio’s roadways.”

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and riders with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so. Over the last five years, 71 percent of motorcyclists killed and 65 percent of motorcyclists seriously injured in crashes were not wearing a helmet.