Three sing-sational shows announced

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live, a premier entertainment destination in Ohio, is thrilled to announce the addition of three sing-sational shows to the fall, 2024 lineup. With a diverse array of performances, Van Wert Live continues to captivate audiences and deliver unforgettable experiences.

Kicking off October is the return of The Texas Tenors, set to grace the Niswonger stage on Saturday, October 5. Renowned for their dynamic blend of country, classical, and pop music, The Texas Tenors promise an evening filled with unparalleled vocal talent and boundless energy. They continue to sell out the Niswonger every time they come. Tickets for this spectacular event start at an incredible $19, ensuring an accessible and thrilling entertainment experience for all.

Following closely on their heels is the incomparable David Phelps, back by popular demand on Saturday, October 26. With his awe-inspiring vocal range and magnetic stage presence, Phelps promises to enchant audiences once again with his soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt performances. Tickets for this highly anticipated event also start at $19, allowing fans to immerse themselves in an evening of musical excellence at an economical price.

The always popular Texas Tenors are coming to the NPAC later this year, along with David Phelps and Dean Z. Photo submitted

Rounding out this exciting announcement is the legendary Elvis impersonator, Dean Z, who will take center stage on December 15. Revered for his uncanny resemblance and electrifying tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Dean Z promises to transport audiences back in time with his authentic renditions and charismatic presence of favorites like All Shook Up, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and Jailhouse Rock. Tickets for this iconic performance start at $35, offering fans the opportunity to experience the magic of Elvis Presley like never before.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Van Wert Live is committed to delivering exceptional entertainment throughout 2024, with more thrilling shows and unforgettable experiences in store. Stay tuned for further announcements and prepare to be dazzled by the talent and excitement that Van Wert Live has to offer.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic! Members can secure their tickets now for The Texas Tenors, David Phelps, Dean Z, and more, only at Van Wert Live. Not a member? Become one today starting at only $100 and get your tickets as soon as shows are announced. Memberships are good for 365 days. Tickets for all shows will be on sale to the public starting May 14th. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of live entertainment this fall at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, Ohio! Be sure to follow us on social media and be a part of our email list because there is more in store in 2024.

Stop out to the Niswonger in-person from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.