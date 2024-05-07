Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. tonight

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County, and Paulding, Putnam and Allen counties. Mercer and Auglaize counties are not included in the watch.

The tornado watch will last until 11 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). The National Weather Service said severe storms are likely late this evening, with the primary threats being large hail, isolated damaging winds and tornadoes.