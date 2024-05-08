Jones pleads not guilty to seven charges

VW independent staff

Bond has been set for a Defiance woman charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of domestic violence.

Summer Jones

Summer Raye Jones, 34, was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. She entered a not guilty to plea to all of the charges. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. If Jones posts bond, she’ll be subject to electronic house arrest and must have no contact with the victims.

Jones was arrested without incident last Friday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Styker. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Court records show the indictment against Jones was filed May 2. The charges stem from an early April incident at home in the 300 block of N. Race St., but no other details have been made available.

The attempted murder charges are first degree felonies and the felonios assault charges are second degree felonies. Both counts of aggravated assault are fourth degree felonies and domestic violence is a first degree misdemeanor.