Juanita M. (Owens) Christian

Juanita M. (Owens) Christian, 97, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Van Crest Health Care Center, Van Wert.

Born July 19, 1926, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens, who both preceded her in death. On March 30, 1946, she married her husband of 76 years, Norman L. Christian, who preceded her in death.

Juanita Christian

Surviving family members include three daughters, Judy Linton of Van Wert, Risë (Dr. James) Potts of Fort Wayne, and Lynne (Rev. Dr. Mitch) Arnold of New Knoxville; a son, Alan (Mary) Christian of New Albany; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Linton, Matthew Linton, Amanda Arnold-Lacey (Richard), Nicholas Arnold, Nathan Potts, Emily Potts-Pritchard (Thomas), Ethan Christian ( Lindsay Kerka), Allison Christian, Erin Christian (fiancé Paul Lindstedt) and one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Linton. Other family survivors include sisters-in-law: Joyce Owens, Iva Lou Owens, Janice Owens Kryling, Sylvia Stimpfle, and Patricia Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vivian Bowers and Marjorie Hoblet; seven brothers, Waldo Owens, Ervin Owens, Marlin Owens, Marvin Owens, Doyt Owens, Donald Owens, and Robert Owens, in infancy, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Linton.

Juanita was a retired homemaker and a life long member of the former Convoy United Methodist Church.

Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mitch Arnold and Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Methodist Church Music Fund or Thomas Edison School, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.