Play ball!

The Wren Ballpark officially opened their summer season on Sunday, May 5, at the ballpark. After an opening prayer and the national anthem, the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by long time Wren resident, Bill Tumbleson. Bill played baseball for the Wren Eagles in the 1950’s and has been on the village council for many years. In 1971, he started the first fast pitch travel softball team to ever play in Wren. It didn’t take long for Wren to find a league and begin winning league championships. Tumbleson was instrumental in expanding the ballpark to service the young women of the community, a tradition that still lives on today. The ballpark currently has eight teams for the summer season and over 100 players participating. Photo submitted