Riggenbach: beware of PCH scam

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is reporting his office has received several complaints regarding subjects posing as someone from Publishers Clearing House. The subjects are attempting to obtain personal information, social security account information, and banking information. In the latest incident, a citizen traveled with the an individual posing as Publishers Cleariing House representative to the bank to withdraw cash.

Riggenbach said bank staff alerted law enforcement to the situation and said these incidents are scams, and noted the individuals may be using other names besides Publishers Clearing House.

Sheriff Riggenbach

He also said do not go with anyone or meet anyone that you do not know. Many times the scammers will try to convince you that you must pay a fee or taxes to claim your prize. You should never have to pay to claim your prize. Scammers tend to target the elderly, single, lonely and isolated residents.

Be leery of sharing personal information on social media accounts, through email and text, and be aware of fake checks, bogus offers, fraudulent emails, scam calls, scam texts, etc.

“If you are ever contacted by someone claiming your have won a prize or money and they ask you to send or wire money for any reason whatsoever, including taxes), or send a pre-paid gift card or Green Dot Moneypak card in order to claim a sweepstakes prize – don’t, it’s a scam,” Sheriff Riggenbach said. “If you are sent a check, told it’s a partial prize award, and asked to cash it and send a portion back to claim the full prize award, don’t do it. The check is fake, but the scam is real.”

He added scammers use any means available — mail, telephone, internet, email and even Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Whatever the method of contact, their main goal is to deceive you into believing you’ve won a prize and need to send a pre-payment to claim that prize,” Riggenbach said. “Do mot follow their instructions, it is a scam.”

Anyone who receives such a call should contact the Sheriff’s Office or Van Wert Police Department. Scams may also be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.