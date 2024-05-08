Sheets to Small College World Series

VW independent sports/submitted information

CELINA -=- The 2024 Lake Campus Baseball Team has qualified for the USCAA Small College World Series to be held in DuBois, Pennsylvania, May 13-17.

The Lakers (22-22) have won four of their last five games and clinched the No. 8 seed in the tournament and will face No. 9 Penn State University-York at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13. Games will be livestreamed for free on the USCAA’s website.

Since 2016, the Lakers have qualified for the Small College World Series five times with their last appearance in 2021.

Trever Sheets, a junior from Crestview, is a member of the team. The right-handed pitcher has appeared in 13 games this season, pitching a total of 20 innings with 12 strikeouts.