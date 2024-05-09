Crime Stoppers seeking break-in info

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert City Police Department solve this investigation.

On April 23, in the 600 block of N, Market St., Van Wert, an unknown person or persons broke into a detached garage, stealing the items of a Milwaukee tool bag containing Dewalt tools, multiple battery packs, drivers, drills and a circular saw.

The Van Wert City Police Department is investigating this crime, anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County at 419.238.STOP (7867) or the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.

You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

