Delores Ann Myers

Delores Ann Myers went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, where she was met at heaven’s gates by her true love, John Myers, who passed on May 25, 2021.

Delores was born on April 10, 1938, to Doyle and Jennie (Mefferd) Stuckey in Union Township, Van Wert County. On June 30, 1957, she married John, her high school sweetheart, and they shared 65 years together.

Delores graduated from Convoy-Union High School in 1956. Upon graduation she worked at Central Mutual Insurance Company until they started their family. Delores raised her family and then worked at the Van Wert Election Board and retired from Kennedy Manufacturing where she worked in the office. Her hobbies included hand-quilting baby quilts for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members, reading, puzzles, sewing, making dozens and dozens of cookies for family and friends. Her true passion was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and John loved attending their various activities and at times made it to three events a night. Delores enjoyed many years of travel with her best friend, John. Together they traveled to 48 states and enjoyed their trips with Land Cruise, Ft. Wayne.

Delores was an active member of North Union Church where she taught Sunday School and held various other positions throughout the years. She and John chaired the United Methodist Cooperative Food Pantry for many years serving the Van Wert community.

Delores’ greatest pride was her children, Michael (Annette) Myers of Van Wert, Suzanne (Bill) Wannemacher of Ottoville, and Janet (Alan) Hallfeldt of Convoy; eight grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Myers, Matt (Mandy) Myers, Ryan (Katie) Myers all of Hilliard, Tara (Evan) Peck, Adria (Zach) Petrick, Eric (Kailey) Wannemacher of Ottoville, Jared (Kristen) Hallfeldt of Convoy, and Kaitlin (Mitchell) Rickard of Van Wert; 17 great-grandchildren Grady, Ava, Ella, Bodhi, Brandt, Brooks, Lila, Charlie, Scarlett Myers; Meline and Nolan Peck; Nora, Wells, and Vanna Petrick; Palmer and Collins Hallfeldt, Raya Wannemacher, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandchild Grace Myers in-infancy; three sisters, Ruby (Bob) McCoy, Jane (Dick) Mason and MaryLou Taylor, and one brother, Billy Stuckey.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at North Union Church, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will follow in Convoy at the IOOF Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Lions Club or The Village of Convoy Historical Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.