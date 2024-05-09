Eagle Scout award

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Evan Elling on Sunday, May 5. Elling is a member of Boy Scout Troop 32, sponsored by the Middle Point United Methodist Church. Evan was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Randy P. Shook, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For his Eagle Scout project he installed a Veterans Memorial Stone at the Ridge Cemetery. Pictured are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison and Eagle Scout Evan Elling. Photo submitted