Lancers top Knights in key NWC tilt

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview’s NWC title hopes suffered a big blow, but Lincolnview stayed alive in the conference title race with a 7-0 road victory over the Knights on Wednesday.

It was Lincolnview’s 30th consecutive NWC victory and the Lancers improved to 14-6 (6-0 NWC) while Crestview dropped to 12-4 (6-2 NWC).

Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt scores a run against Crestview. Bob Barnes/VW independent

Already leading 2-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, Lincolnview plated five runs to cement the victory. A double by Austin Bockrath scored Holden Price, then Myles Moody and Bockrath scored on a Knight error, making it 5-0. After a walk, Seth Brant singled home Cal Evans and Reide Jackson.

“Offensively, Bockrath had a big double, and Brant and Jackson helped in the seventh,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “That extra run support helped us out. It was a great team win tonight.”

“Lincolnview being able to get their leadoff on in five of the seven innings was huge in a game like this,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “It makes your pitcher have high stress pitches and makes your defense uncomfortable.”

Crestview was plagued by four errors in the game. In addition, the Knights finished with four hits, with two coming off the bat of Evan Hart. Hunter Jones and Levi Grace also had hits.

“We were unable to put any pressure on their defense, which is a testament to the job (Chayse) Overholt did on the mound,” Wharton said.

Overholt pitched the first six innings and struck out four while walking one. Luke Bollenbacher took over in the seventh and struck out all three batters he faced.

“I thought Chayse gave us a great outing on the mound, mixing speeds,” Fishpaw said. “Through 28 innings this season he has not allowed an earned run. His defense behind him played good ball tonight.”

Jack Dunlap’s first inning RBI single plated Overholt, then Moody singled in Overholt in the third for a 2-0 lead. At the plate, Overholt and Dunlap each had two hits, while Brant finished with two RBI.

Lincolnview (14-6, 6-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Minster today, then will host Leipsic on Friday. Crestview will play at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Box score

Lancers 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 – 7-9-1

Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0-4-4

Lincolnview (ab-r-h-rbi): Chayse Overholt 3-2-2-0; Holden Price 2-1-1-0; Jack Dunlap 3-0-2-1; Max Hammons 0-0-0-0; Myles Moody 4-1-1-1; Austin Bockrath 3-1-1-1; Aiden Hardesty 4-0-0-0; Conlan Hatfield 0-0-0-0; Reide Jackson 3-1-1-0; Luke Bollenbacher 1-0-1-0; Gavin Evans 1-0-0-0; Seth Brant 2-0-1-2

Pitching

Chayse Overholt (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): 6.0-4-0-0-1-4

Luke Bollenbacher 1.0-0-0-0-0-3

Crestview (ab-r-h-rbi): Hunter Jones 3-0-1-0; Zaine Cereghin 3-0-0-0; Bryson Penix 3-0-0-0; Ayden Hyitt 2-0-0-0; DJ Yinger 0-0-0-0; Connor Sheets 3-0-0-0; Evan Hart 3-0-2-0; Huxley Grose 2-0-0-0; D Cereghin 2-0-0-0

Pitching

Preston Kreischer (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): 6.0-7-3-3-6-4

David Cereghin 1.0-2-4-0-1-0