Nearly two dozen court hearings held

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a busy two days in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, as 23 people made appearances on Tuesday and Wednedsay of this week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

12 defendants were arraigned on various criminal charges. All of the defendants entered pleas of not guilty.

Seth Waggamon, 42, of Delphos, two counts of rape, first degree felonies, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and Waggamon was ordered to no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Summer Jones, 34, of Defiance, two counts of attempted murder, first degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, fourth degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety, with electronically monitored house arrest if released. She was ordered to have no contact with victims, and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. May 22. (see full story above)

Abbey Eutsler, 37, of Van Wert, three counts of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, along with a no contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Kayla Gladieux, 33, of Ft. Wayne, breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Lachrica Patrick, 49, of Rockford, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

Jeffrey Welker, 57, of Ohio City, OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony.He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Joshua Williams, 29, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered not to be at Walmart. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Shawn Thomas, 39, of Van Wert, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Domonique Rowe, 22, of Van Wert, domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Rowe was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Kevin Davies, Jr., 34, of Van Wert, four counts of non-support of dependents, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Wednesday, 9 a.m. May 29.

Kevin Clune, 18, of Van Wert, theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered not to be at Casey’s. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Frank Ross, Jr., 55, of Van Wert, violating a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and was told to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Seven defendants changed their pleas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

April Nunemaker, 35, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for six days already served and she was ordered to pay court costs.

Christopher Cummings, 55, of Cleveland, changed his plea to guilty to non support of dependents, a fifth degree felony He was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, must maintain current employment, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Ecco Burker, 39, of Coldwater, changed her plea to guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. June 26.

Chad Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 26.

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, changed her plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Marcus Burns, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended indictment of two counts of menacing by stalking, first degree misdemeanors. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Jesse Stemen, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. 10:00 a.m.

Several other defendants appeared for various hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lance Thompson, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Dan Swoveland, 70, of Ohio City, appeared on his motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and he was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 30 days in jail at later date, 52 hours of community service and was ordered to pay court costs.

Zachariah Williams, 39, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing a drug test and committing another offense while on bond. A hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 10.

Ryan Acosta, 30, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 1.

Rickie Welker, 41, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 4.