Police report details alleged van attack

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More information has been provided in the case of a former Van Wert woman facing seven charges, including attempted murder.

According to a report released by the Van Wert Police Department, Summer Raye Jones, 34, who’s address is now listed as Defiance, was arrested after an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Race St. shortly after 1 a.m. April 4. The caller said his ex-girlfriend, later identified as Jones, intentionally hit his new girlfriend with a van in an alley near the home.

The lengthy report noted it had been a wet/rainy night and morning and the van apparently left the alley and was stuck in the backyard of the N. Race St. home. The officer and a deputy with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office saw a “female with blue hair and a pink robe” standing in front of the van while on the phone. She was identified as Jones and she confirmed she was the driver.

Summer Jones

The current girlfriend suffered a leg injury when she was hit by the van and during a police interview at the scene, it was learned the ex-boyfriend was struck as well. The current girlfriend was taken by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, but Jones’ ex-boyfriend declined treatment. The VW independent does not identify victims by name.

After speaking with the officer, Jones was also taken to the hospital, then was later transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

It was later learned that Jones, who was inside the house in the 300 block of N. Race St., became incensed when the new girlfriend came into the home to use the bathroom. The alleged attack occurred just after the victims had left the house.

While speaking with the officer, the ex-boyfriend said Jones had threatened to stab him in his sleep the day before and he accused her of cutting cords to cameras at the house. The man’s girlfriend later said she believed Jones was trying to hit her a second time when the van became stuck in mud in the yard and she claimed Jones had previously made threatening statements to her.

Jones was initially arrested for domestic violence, but a Van Wert County grand jury recently returned an indictment with six additional charges – two counts of attempted murder, first degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated assault, fourth degree felonies.

She was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea to each of the charges. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. If Jones posts bond, she’ll be subject to electronic house arrest and must have no contact with the victims.