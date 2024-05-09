Roundup: prep softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 17 Crestview 7 (five innings)

CONVOY — No. 7 Lincolnview jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and the Lancers never looked back in a five inning, 17-7 win over Crestview on Wednesday.

The lead increased to 12-0 after two innings, then Lincolnview added a run in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth. Ashlyn Price had a big day for the Lancers, with two hits, five RBI and four runs scored. Emma Bowersock also had five RBI with two hits, including a three run home run, and two runs scored. Taylor Post was 4-5 at the plate, including a double and a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Addysen Stevens had three hits, two RBI and scored a pair of runs. Sydney Fackler added three hits, and Grace Brickner, Lainey Spear (home run) each drove in two runs.

All seven of Crestview’s runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kaci Gregory had two hits and Violet Dirr and Dakota Thornell each drove in two runs, including a two-run home run by Thornell.

Crestview’s season ended at 7-14, while Lincolnview improved to 19-4 (6-0 NWC). The Lancers are scheduled to host Ottoville in the Division IV sectional finals today.

Coldwater 10 Van Wert 0 (six innings)

COLDWATER — Coldwater held Van Wert to one hit, a sixth inning single by Kelby Blythe, and the Cavaliers defeated the Cougars 10-0 in six innings on Wednesday. Six of Coldwater’s runs came in the third inning.

Baseball

Wapakoneta 6 Van Wert 5

Wapakoneta’s Jace Mullen drove in three runs and the Redskins were able to hold off Van Wert for a 6-5 victory on Wednesday.

The Cougars led 4-2 after two innings, with Kaden Shaffer hitting a second inning RBI double that scored Kristian Akerman, Briston Wise and Sam Houg. However, Wapakoneta (12-5, 7-1 WBL) scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good. Van Wert’s remaining run came in the sixth, when Case Stegaman scored on a sacrifice fly by Trevor Halker.

Van Wert finished with four hits, including a first inning RBI single by Brylen Parker. Houg pitched the first three innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits, striking out two and walking one. Wise pitched the remaining four innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two and walking one.

Van Wert (9-9, 6-3 WBL) is scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson today.