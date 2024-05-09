Second tornado occurred in Paulding Co.

VW independent staff

ARTHUR — The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Paulding County Tuesday night.

The weak tornado – an EF-0 twister – with winds up to 70 miles per hour touched down three miles south-southwest of Arthur at 8:16 p.m. Its maximum width was 25 yards and the tornado was on the ground for a minute or less and caused damage to a large metal outbuilding. No injuries were reported.

The other tornado, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed two miles west-southwest of Melose. It touched down five minutes prior to the Arthur twister and was on the ground for three minutes, traveling 3.2 miles with a maximum path width of 300 yards and maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. It lifted one mile west-southwest of Oakwood. There were no reports of injuries.