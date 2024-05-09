Settlement reched with phone giants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced $10.25 million in three multistate settlements with the largest wireless carriers in the United States to resolve the 50 attorneys general investigations into deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

Ohio is due to receive more than $478,000 under the agreements with AT&T Mobility together with Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile USA, and Verizon Wireless together with TracFone Wireless.

“In a time when we rely heavily on our phones to stay connected, it’s unacceptable to make false promises about what consumers might expect from their wireless carriers.” Yost said. “Ohioans deserve transparency and honesty from telecommunications companies, and this agreement ensures that they will receive just that.”

Key components of the settlements involve assurances that the wireless carriers will change their advertising and business practices going forward to avoid vague “unlimited” data claims, unclear “free” phone offers and undisclosed conditions for monetary incentives for switching carriers.

Under the agreements, the carriers must: