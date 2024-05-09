Sheets, Joseph, CHS seniors honored
CONVOY — Crestview High School recently held its Senior Convocation to recognize seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations. High School Principal Dave Bowen began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the Class of 2024 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of Academic Achievement and Awards of Merit were distributed first along with honors plaques presented to the top student of each department.
The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members. The evening concluded with the presentation of the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member that has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. This award was given to Sammi Joseph and Brian Sheets.
Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:
Chemistry II Achievement – Evan Walls
Chemistry II Merit – Logan Pugsley
Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Cameron Sinn
Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Hannah Helt, Beau Eggleston, Skyler Moore
Drawing Achievement – Emily Karcher
Advanced Woodshop Merit – Jayden Nihiser
Painting Achievement – Josephine Williamson
Essential English 12 Achievement – Dakota Parrish
Essential English 12 Merit – Courtney Mefferd
Marketing, Design & Sales Achievement – Cameron Sinn
Marketing, Design & Sales Merit – Skyler Moore
Honors Calculus Achievement – Trey Skelton
Honors Calculus Merit – Evan Walls
Senior CP English Achievement – Addison Williman
Senior CP English Merit – Levi Grace
Senior AP Language & Composition Achievement – Cadence Cook
Senior AP Language & Composition Merit – Emily Karcher and Isaac Kline
Ag Capstone Achievement – Garrett Yinger
Ag Capstone Merit – Hunter Jones
Ag Capstone 2 Achievement – Nolan Walls
Ag Capstone 2 Merit – Dakota Parrish
Nutrition & Wellness Achievement – Cadence Cook
Forensic Science – Connor Sheets
Healthy Relationships – Hannah Helt
Business Math Achievement – Kellin Putman
Business Math Merit – Connor Sheets
American Government Achievement – Mackenzie Frazier
American Government Merit – Dru Gray
AP American Government Achievement – Cadence Cook
AP American Government Merit – Melissa Joseph
Anatomy Achievement – Adessa Alvarez
Robotics & Engineering II Achievement – Landon Pulfer
Geometry Achievement – Mackenzie Frazier
Transitional Life & Work Achievement – Keaton Black
Musical Theater Merit – Brady Petrie
Production Tech Achievement – Cameron Sinn
Production Tech Merit – Dakota Parrish
Piano Achievement – Logan Foudy
Piano Merit – Jacob Strickler
Advanced Piano Achievement – Courtney Mefferd
Advanced Piano Merit – Brady Petrie
Knight Vision/Chorus Achievement – Tayla Myers
Knight Vision/Chorus Merit – Zoey Miller and Evan Sowers
Business/Technology Department Award – Connor Sheets
Science Department Award – Evan Walls
English Department Award – Cadence Cook
Fine Arts Department Award – Emily Karcher
Social Studies Department Award – Cadence Cook
Math Department Award – Trey Skelton
Physical Education/Health Department Award – Beau Eggleston
Career/Technology Department Award – Hunter Jones
Scholarships and Athletic Awards:
Rotary Scholarship – Josie Williamson
Farm Focus Scholarship – Levi Grace
Convoy Community Scholarship – Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Ins/Michael and Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Emily Karcher
Convoy Community Foundation – Convoy Community Service Scholarship – Kellin Putman
Convoy Community Foundation – Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Hannah Helt
Convoy Community Foundation – Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Hunter Jones
Convoy Community Foundation – Francile and Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Preston Kreischer
Convoy Community Foundation – Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Logan Foudy
Convoy Community Foundation – Linda Bower Scholarship – Garrett Yinger and Connor Sheets
Convoy Community Foundation – Dave and Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Melissa Joseph and Logan Foudy
Convoy Community Foundation – Bob and Carolyn Schumm Family Scholarship – Olivia Ramos and Addison Williman
Convoy Community Foundation – Warren and Marilyn Reed Family Scholarship – Isaac Kline and Cadence Cook
Convoy Community Foundation – Bill and Eula Jerome Family Scholarship – Adessa Alvarez
Convoy Community Foundation – Otto and Clara Knerr Family Scholarship – Cali Gregory
Convoy Community Foundation – Trinity Lutheran Scholarship – Brady Petrie
CEA Scholarships – Preston Kreischer, Kellin Putman, Brady Petrie, Emily Karcher, Melissa Joseph, Adessa Alvarez, and Addison Williman
Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Cadence Cook
Convoy Community Days – Melissa Joseph and Garrett Yinger
Convoy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Preston Kreischer and Emily Karcher
Clair & Nancy Harting Scholarship – Hunter Jones and Addison Williman
Wren Community Chest Scholarship – Beau Eggleston and Aubree Lugabihl
Convoy Methodist L.O.A.M Scholarship – Logan Foudy, Levi Grace and Olivia Ramos
Career Connections Scholarship – Hunter Jones
Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Emily Karcher, Melissa Joseph and Josie Williamson
Hugh & Evelyn Pugh Scholarship – Preston Kreischer
American Red Cross Scholarship – Preston Kreischer
Gary Painter Cross Country Scholarship – Logan Foudy and Adrieanna Scott
Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Hannah Helt and Emily Dealey
theCHURCH Scholarship – Isaac Kline
Gary Richey Memorial Scholarship – Adessa Alvarez
Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship – Cadence Cook
Black, Inc. L.G. Purmort Scholastic Achievement Award – Cadence Cook
The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Melissa Joseph
Optimist Club of Van Wert Service Award Scholarship – Melissa Joseph
Dan Norris Scholarship – Connor Sheets
St. Rita’s Scholarship – Dru Gray
VWCF Morgan L. Fortney and Mary L. Fortney Memorial Scholarship – Cali Gregory
JR Dawson Proud to be a Knight Scholarship – Preston Kreischer and Melissa Joseph
OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Hunter Jones and Melissa Joseph
OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Isaac Kline
OHSAA State Award – Jaret Harting and Emily Karcher
OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Preston Kreischer and Cadence Cook
Americanism Test Award – Isaac Kline and Cadence Cook
Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award – Sammi Joseph and Brian Sheets
Caption: The Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award was presented to Brian Sheets (second from left) and Sammi Joseph (second from right) for their dedication and service to Crestview over the years. High School Principal Dave Bowen and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf presented Sheets and Joseph with their award plaques.
