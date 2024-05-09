Sheets, Joseph, CHS seniors honored

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School recently held its Senior Convocation to recognize seniors for their academic and athletic accomplishments with awards from the teaching staff along with scholarships and recognition from various community and school organizations. High School Principal Dave Bowen began and closed the evening with remarks about the successes of the Class of 2024 and the mark they have left on Crestview High School. The faculty-presented awards of Academic Achievement and Awards of Merit were distributed first along with honors plaques presented to the top student of each department.

The second portion of the evening was reserved for scholarship and athletic award presentations by administrators and various community members. The evening concluded with the presentation of the Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award given to a community member that has gone above and beyond in their dedication and service to Crestview Schools. This award was given to Sammi Joseph and Brian Sheets.

The Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award was presented to Brian Sheets (second from left) and Sammi Joseph (second from right) for their dedication and service to Crestview over the years. High School Principal Dave Bowen and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf presented Sheets and Joseph with their award plaques. Photo submitted

Academic Achievement Awards, Awards of Merit and Department Awards:

Chemistry II Achievement – Evan Walls

Chemistry II Merit – Logan Pugsley

Senior Algebra 2 Achievement – Cameron Sinn

Senior Algebra 2 Merit – Hannah Helt, Beau Eggleston, Skyler Moore

Drawing Achievement – Emily Karcher

Advanced Woodshop Merit – Jayden Nihiser

Painting Achievement – Josephine Williamson

Essential English 12 Achievement – Dakota Parrish

Essential English 12 Merit – Courtney Mefferd

Marketing, Design & Sales Achievement – Cameron Sinn

Marketing, Design & Sales Merit – Skyler Moore

Honors Calculus Achievement – Trey Skelton

Honors Calculus Merit – Evan Walls

Senior CP English Achievement – Addison Williman

Senior CP English Merit – Levi Grace

Senior AP Language & Composition Achievement – Cadence Cook

Senior AP Language & Composition Merit – Emily Karcher and Isaac Kline

Ag Capstone Achievement – Garrett Yinger

Ag Capstone Merit – Hunter Jones

Ag Capstone 2 Achievement – Nolan Walls

Ag Capstone 2 Merit – Dakota Parrish

Nutrition & Wellness Achievement – Cadence Cook

Forensic Science – Connor Sheets

Healthy Relationships – Hannah Helt

Business Math Achievement – Kellin Putman

Business Math Merit – Connor Sheets

American Government Achievement – Mackenzie Frazier

American Government Merit – Dru Gray

AP American Government Achievement – Cadence Cook

AP American Government Merit – Melissa Joseph

Anatomy Achievement – Adessa Alvarez

Robotics & Engineering II Achievement – Landon Pulfer

Geometry Achievement – Mackenzie Frazier

Transitional Life & Work Achievement – Keaton Black

Musical Theater Merit – Brady Petrie

Production Tech Achievement – Cameron Sinn

Production Tech Merit – Dakota Parrish

Piano Achievement – Logan Foudy

Piano Merit – Jacob Strickler

Advanced Piano Achievement – Courtney Mefferd

Advanced Piano Merit – Brady Petrie

Knight Vision/Chorus Achievement – Tayla Myers

Knight Vision/Chorus Merit – Zoey Miller and Evan Sowers

Business/Technology Department Award – Connor Sheets

Science Department Award – Evan Walls

English Department Award – Cadence Cook

Fine Arts Department Award – Emily Karcher

Social Studies Department Award – Cadence Cook

Math Department Award – Trey Skelton

Physical Education/Health Department Award – Beau Eggleston

Career/Technology Department Award – Hunter Jones

Scholarships and Athletic Awards:

Rotary Scholarship – Josie Williamson

Farm Focus Scholarship – Levi Grace

Convoy Community Scholarship – Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Ins/Michael and Nancy Meyer Scholarship – Emily Karcher

Convoy Community Foundation – Convoy Community Service Scholarship – Kellin Putman

Convoy Community Foundation – Elizabeth Freck Scholarship – Hannah Helt

Convoy Community Foundation – Ed Hurless Above and Beyond Scholarship – Hunter Jones

Convoy Community Foundation – Francile and Aaron Sutton Scholarship – Preston Kreischer

Convoy Community Foundation – Pam Kulwicki Scholarship – Logan Foudy

Convoy Community Foundation – Linda Bower Scholarship – Garrett Yinger and Connor Sheets

Convoy Community Foundation – Dave and Kendra Smart Family Scholarship – Melissa Joseph and Logan Foudy

Convoy Community Foundation – Bob and Carolyn Schumm Family Scholarship – Olivia Ramos and Addison Williman

Convoy Community Foundation – Warren and Marilyn Reed Family Scholarship – Isaac Kline and Cadence Cook

Convoy Community Foundation – Bill and Eula Jerome Family Scholarship – Adessa Alvarez

Convoy Community Foundation – Otto and Clara Knerr Family Scholarship – Cali Gregory

Convoy Community Foundation – Trinity Lutheran Scholarship – Brady Petrie

CEA Scholarships – Preston Kreischer, Kellin Putman, Brady Petrie, Emily Karcher, Melissa Joseph, Adessa Alvarez, and Addison Williman

Janet Lichtensteiger-Kelly Scholarship – Cadence Cook

Convoy Community Days – Melissa Joseph and Garrett Yinger

Convoy Tastee Freeze Scholarship – Preston Kreischer and Emily Karcher

Clair & Nancy Harting Scholarship – Hunter Jones and Addison Williman

Wren Community Chest Scholarship – Beau Eggleston and Aubree Lugabihl

Convoy Methodist L.O.A.M Scholarship – Logan Foudy, Levi Grace and Olivia Ramos

Career Connections Scholarship – Hunter Jones

Beth Taylor Memorial Scholarship – Emily Karcher, Melissa Joseph and Josie Williamson

Hugh & Evelyn Pugh Scholarship – Preston Kreischer

American Red Cross Scholarship – Preston Kreischer

Gary Painter Cross Country Scholarship – Logan Foudy and Adrieanna Scott

Bonnie Jones Education Memorial Scholarship – Hannah Helt and Emily Dealey

theCHURCH Scholarship – Isaac Kline

Gary Richey Memorial Scholarship – Adessa Alvarez

Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship – Cadence Cook

Black, Inc. L.G. Purmort Scholastic Achievement Award – Cadence Cook

The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates – Melissa Joseph

Optimist Club of Van Wert Service Award Scholarship – Melissa Joseph

Dan Norris Scholarship – Connor Sheets

St. Rita’s Scholarship – Dru Gray

VWCF Morgan L. Fortney and Mary L. Fortney Memorial Scholarship – Cali Gregory

JR Dawson Proud to be a Knight Scholarship – Preston Kreischer and Melissa Joseph

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Hunter Jones and Melissa Joseph

OHSAA Courageous Student Award – Isaac Kline

OHSAA State Award – Jaret Harting and Emily Karcher

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Preston Kreischer and Cadence Cook

Americanism Test Award – Isaac Kline and Cadence Cook

Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award – Sammi Joseph and Brian Sheets

Caption: The Tom Nelson Citizen of Distinction Award was presented to Brian Sheets (second from left) and Sammi Joseph (second from right) for their dedication and service to Crestview over the years. High School Principal Dave Bowen and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf presented Sheets and Joseph with their award plaques.