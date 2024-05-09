Spring sports state tourney schedule
VW independent sports
COLUMBUS — Spring sports state tournament dates and locations have been set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Boys tennis – May 23-24 at The College of Wooster and Aspen Racquet Club
Boys volleyball – May 25-26 at Pam Evans Smith Arena, Wittenberg University, Springfield
Softball – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Firestone Stadium, Akron
Track & Field – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Welcome Stadium, Dayton
Lacrosse – June 7 (girls) and 8 (boys) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
Baseball – June 7-9 at Canal Park, Akron
POSTED: 05/09/24 at 3:27 am. FILED UNDER: Sports