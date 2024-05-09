Truck crash

The occupants of this pickup truck were taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital this morning, after a crash near the intersection of Van Wert Decatur Rd. and the US 224. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 6:15 this morning, when the truck failed to negotiate the curve, crossed over the left hand lane and left the road. Along with the highway patrol, the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire and EMS were at the scene. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer