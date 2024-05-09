Van Wert hosting boys hoops clinic

Submitted information

The 2024 Van Wert Cougar Boys Basketball Clinic for boys has been set for June 10-11. All boys entering grades three through eight are eligible to attend this clinic, which will run from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. in the Van Wert High School gymnasium.

The Van Wert Boys Youth Basketball Clinic is designed to give full attention to each attendee. The clinic philosophy assures that the fundamentals of basketball are taught and each attendee receives individual instruction necessary to become a better player. The emphasis of the clinic is on fundamental basketball skill instruction and concepts of team play while having fun in the process. Passing, dribbling, shooting, individual offense, and defense along with rebounding are primary instruction areas.

Click here for the registration form.

Campers will receive:

Instruction from the high school and middle school staff and current Van Wert basketball players

2024 Clinic T-Shirt

Opportunity to compete for camp prizes What to bring: basketball attire (shorts/t-shirt, shoes) and water bottle

Cost for Clinic: $25 per camper ($15 per additional sibling)

Make checks payable to: Van Wert City Schools

Registration deadline is Monday, May 20

For questions, contact Coach Jeremy Best at j_best@vwcs.net