Charlotte Ann McCray, 84, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday night, May 7, 2024, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on May 3, 1940, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Elmer Ernest Mace and Omah M. (Wilson) Mace, who both preceded her in death. On September 20, 1968, she married James L. McCray and he passed away on January 7, 2022.

Surviving family members include her son, Greg A. McCray (Nikki Harris) of Van Wert; a grandson, Maddux (Aubrey) McCray of Bucyrus; a sister-in-law, Diana K. Mace of Van Wert, and nieces.

Ann was a graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School and worked in the Payroll/Accounting Department at Teleflex Corp. and retired in 1998. She attended the former Trinity United Methodist Church of Van Wert and was a member of the Van Wert County Hospital, Twig I Group. Ann also volunteered at the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop on Central Avenue and was a member of the Van Wert Women’s Bowling Association along with helping with the youth bowling association. Ann enjoyed going on short trips with her grandson and with good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Mace.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert with Pastor David To officiating.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

