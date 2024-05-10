Convoy garage sales next weekend

Submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy village wide garage sales are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wishing to recycle, reclaim or reuse items, may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided at Secret Garden, Tastee Freeze, Convoy Quik Mart, Convoy Municipal Building and on Facebook.

In addition, the Convoy Methodist Ladies on a Mission will hold a homemade pie sale and Church Café at the Convoy United Methodist Church at the corner of N. Main St. and Sycamore St. during the Convoy Community Garage Sales. The sale will be held in the church fellowship hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

Flavors of whole pies will include pecan, fruit, rhubarb, grape and many more. The Church Café will be dine-in or take-out and will be serving cinnamon rolls and coffee, shredded chicken, sloppy joes, hot dogs, coney dog sandwiches, taco salad and strawberry shortcake as well as pop and water.

Proceeds will support the Ladies on a Mission local mission projects.