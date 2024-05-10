Deehring blazes way to WBL record

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring set a Western Buckeye League meet record in the 100 meter dash at Bath on Friday.

Deehring’s time of 12.20 in the finals gave her a first place finish and broke the previous record of 12.22 held by Stacey Clausing of St. Marys Memorial.

In addition, Van Wert’s Owen Scott won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:39.01.

The Cougars finished fourth in the team standings on the boys and girls sides. Ottawa-Glandorf swept both titles.

Check back Monday for a full story.