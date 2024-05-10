Final cannabis consumption vote Monday

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The third and final vote on proposed legislation dealing with cannabis consumption is scheduled to be heard during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

During its second reading on April 23, council members agreed to revise the ordinance to be more specific about city owned properties where marijuana consumption will be prohibited.

The proposed legislation was renamed “an ordinance banning the consumption of cannabis on all designated city properties.” A list of designated properties was added to the legislation, including Smiley Park, Jubilee Park, Franklin Park, Fountain Park, Rotary Park and the reservoir, along with city-owned parking lots on Central Ave. and Market Street. The list also notes city-owned buildings, including the Municipal Building and Van Wert Municipal Court. The list does not include public sidewalks.

However, Law Director John Hatcher pointed out the state legislature could still set a law that would limit all marijuana consumption to homes or private property, which would override any local law. For example, in Michigan, the legislature has ruled it is illegal to use cannabis in a public space, and it’s illegal to carry cannabis in areas frequented by children.

“Unfortunately, most of the state’s marijuana legislation is still pending,” Hatcher said at the meeting. “They’ve not come out with all of their guidelines on everything.”

Exactly when the Ohio Legislature will approve the state’s marijuana laws, and licensing and revenue guidelines remains to be seen. Hatcher said it could come by the end of June or could stretch into the fall.

Monday night’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.