Neville to lead equine therapy program

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation is launching a new equine therapy program and has named Abigail Neville as the first coordinator of the program. Neville has worked with the horse program at The Marsh since 2016 and is looking forward to expanding on her previous roles.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities and biblical studies from Scarborough College at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Neville is also a qualified mental health specialist (QMHS) under the supervision of The Marsh Foundation Clinical Department. She also has experience in equine therapy. She has attended and holds two certificates in Greg Kersten’s (founder of EAGALA) OK Corral Series for Equine-Assisted Learning. Lastly, she has been mentored under the owners and counselors at Reins and Rainbows Equine Therapy in Wabash, Indiana.

Abigail Neville

In addition to serving as a riding instructor for the summer horse program, she has also spent a summer as the garden assistant, worked in Clymer Hall as a family teacher for two years and most recently, worked as the school’s wellness case manager since 2022.

According to Jeff Grothouse, executive secretary and treasurer, Neville brings a wealth of skills and experience to her new role.

“Her knowledge and coordination skills of equine therapy, horses, and clinical services will be an outstanding benefit to The Marsh Foundation students, and the community the Marsh will be serving,” he said.

Neville stated equine-assisted learning works and changes lives. She also gave credit to Marsh employees for providing her with invaluable mentorship and she quoted George Marsh himself when speaking to the goals she has for the equine program

“Horses offer a unique, non-threatening introduction to healing relationship-building skills that have been broken. Horses give their clients the confidence to trust again,” she said. “George Marsh’s own hopes for the Foundation have become my anthem for this project in that it will “become an instrument of enduring and ever-increasing benefit to mankind.”

Neville believes that this program will be an instrument of healing for Marsh Foundation clients and their families while it builds confidence in their ability to have strong relationships. Her hope is that clients will be empowered and then equipped with the interpersonal skills they need to be successful in their schools, jobs, families and communities.

“My hope is that this program opens doors and builds relationships with the community for youth to get involved in and benefit from our other programs such as Independent Living, Wellness, and Young Teen Self-Regulation and Socialization,” she said.

Her family has played a big role in Neville’s career and previous endeavors and she credited her Christian faith as a guiding force.

“I have received unconditional support from every member of my family throughout this endeavor,” she said. “I experienced a moment of God asking me to steward this opportunity as it would be a program to bring healing to many. That moment has given me confidence on the good days, bad days, and days filled with problems and doubt to know that no matter what, I am to see this through and that it will be successful.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.