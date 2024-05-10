Roundup: prep softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 19 Ottoville 0 (five innings)

Lincolnview captured a Division IV sectional championship with a five inning 19-0 win over Ottoville on Friday.

The Lancers led 3-0 after the first inning, then scored 10 runs in the second and five more in the third.

Addysen Stevens led the Lancers with three hits, including a three run home run, five RBI and three runs scored. Ashlyn Price went 4-4 and scored three runs, Emma Bowersock was 3-3 with two RBI, while Sydney Fackler was 2-2 with three RBI. As a team, Lincolnview outhit the Big Green 19-1.

Fackler pitched the first four innings and allowed Ottoville’s only hit, while striking out five. Bowersock pitched the remaining inning and struck out two.

Lincolnview (20-4) will host Leipsic today.

Defiance 25 Van Wert 4 (five innings)

DEFIANCE — In the Division II sectional finals, Defiance topped Van Wert 25-4 in five innings on Friday.

The Bulldogs led 3-0 after the first inning and 15-1 after two.

Emma Kennedy drove in two of Van Wert’s runs, while Emma West and Katie DeAmicis each had an RBI. Alexis Pangle had two of Van Wert’s seven hits.

The Cougars ended their season 5-14.

Baseball

Van Wert 3 Kalida 2 nine innings)

KALIDA — Hayden Davis singled home Sam Houg in the top of the ninth and Van Wert hung on to defeat Kalida 3-2 on Friday.

The Wildcats had the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Kaden Shaffer struck out the next three batters to preserve the win. At the plate, Shaffer went 3-4. Davis and Case Stegaman each had two hits for the Cougars (10-9).

Van Wert scored a run in the fourth and tied the game 1-1 when Stegaman scored on an error. The Cougars took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Stegaman doubled in Brylen Parker, but Kalida answered with a run in the bottom half of the eighth.

Van Wert (10-9) will host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 5 Leipsic 0

Lincolnview took sole possession of first place in the NWC and clinched at least a share of the conference title with a 5-0 win over Leipsic on Friday. It’s the fourth time in four years the Lancers have won at least a share of the NWC championship.

Luke Bollenbacher kept the Vikings in check the entire game by allowing just two hits while fanning nine and walking none.

A first inning RBI single by Jack Dunlap scored Chayse Overholt, then Lincolnview’s four remaining runs came in the fifth inning, all with two outs.

A double by Aiden Hardesty plated Holden Price and Gavin Evans, then Cal Evans scored on a Leipsic error, giving the Lancers a 4-0 lead. Bollenbacher rounded out the scoring with a single that scored Reide Jackson.

Dunlap and Bollenbacher eached finished with two hits and an RBI, while Hardesty finished with two RBI.

Lincolnview can claim an outright NWC championship with a win over Ada today.