Two Mercer County tornadoes confirmed

VW independent staff

Two more tornadoes, both in southern Mercer County, have been confirmed by the National Weather Service, bringing the total number of twisters on Tuesday to 13, including two in Paulding County.

An EF-2 tornado touched down four miles north-northwest of Fort Recovery at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday and lifted one mile northwest of Coldwater at 8:08 p.m., a path of 8.3 miles. Estimated wind speeds reached 120 miles per hour and the maximum width was 400 yards. The tornado brought down a number of trees, damaged the roofs of several homes and heavily damaged or demolished several large outbuildings at farm properties.

A second strong EF-2 tornado with winds up to 130 miles per hour touched down at 8:20 p.m., two miles east-southeast of Montezuma, crossed into Auglaize County and dissipated near Ohio 66, three miles north-northwest of New Bremen, at 8:33 p.m. It was on the ground for 6.4 miles and had a maximum width of 300 yards. It caused significant damage to trees, outbuildings and several homes.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported after the two tornadoes.