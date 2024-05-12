Robert “Bob” Joseph Martin

Robert “Bob” Joseph Martin, age 91, of Spencerville, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sarah Jane Memory Care.

He was born May 26, 1932, in Ottoville to Arnold and Ida (Wieging) Martin, who both preceded him in death. On August 2, 1958, he married Eileen ‘Dolly’ (Youngpeter) Martin who survives.

Bob is survived by two sons, Jeff (Linda) Martin of Delphos, and Jack (Martha) Martin of Van Wert; two daughters, Jane (Barry) Stirn of Elida, and Joyce (Mike) Casey of Scott, Louisiana. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Kelsey, Dana, Abbey, Nancy, Cindy, Tammy, Julie, Kyle, Erin, Jena, Megan, Michelle, Matt, and Maria; and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy ‘Pep’ (Ginny) Martin, and Jim (Patty) Martin; three sisters, Velma (Jerome ‘Whitey’) Altenburger, and Joan (Ronnie) Wessell; Bernice (George) Rieger.

Bob was a milk man, and worked for I&K for 23 years, from 1974-1997 when he retired. He was the caretaker, secretary and treasurer for Landeck Cemetery for 27 years. He was a member of Landeck St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a 50-year member of the Landeck CK of O/Foresters. Bob served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. Bob was always ready for a new adventure like flying an airplane, archery, tent camping, hunting, or water skiing and horseback riding. Most of all Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and great grandfather. Bob’s family would like to thank ‘the girls’ at Sarah Jane for the love and care of Bob while he was there.

A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. Graveside military rites will be conducted following the mass at church by the Delphos Veteran’s Council. Burial will be in Landeck St. John Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Baptist Church Capital Campaign or the Alzheimer Association in Bob’s memory.

