Area native to discuss book on Paulding Co. murders

Oakwood native and former Wayne Trace teacher Jeanne Calvert has written a new book on 64 Paulding County murder cases dating back to 1881. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Museum will host a general meeting and special program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. The guest speaker will be Jeanne Calvert, who will discuss her newest book, Paulding County Murders.

Calvert, of Oakwood, will hold a book signing after her talk. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The program is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the county fairgrounds.

Calvert is amazed at how well the book has been selling since she published it late last fall. She believes there’s an interest in true crime stories, especially homicides.

“It’s the ultimate crime – there’s no going back,” Calvert said. “The Bible starts off with a murder. It’s fascinating and repelling. Nobody wins, even if it was a case of self defense.”

Paulding County Murders covers 64 cases dating back to 1881.

“Over the decades, there have been many murders and other unlawful deaths in Paulding County, Ohio,” a book synopsis said. “This volume summarizes these killings and their outcomes. Many are solved, but they all left their impact on the county and its residents.”

During her presentation May 28, she will discuss writing the book, some things she discovered while researching the cases and odd facts and details. Calvert said the book will be part of a series of four. She is working on similar volumes for Defiance, Van Wert and Putnam counties and will share some information about those homicides.

Calvert has written several other books, including Oakwood Memories, Oakwood Homecoming: The First One Hundred Years, and A Paulding Journal: 1870-1950. She taught biology and physics at Wayne Trace High School and retired from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

Her book can be purchased at the libraries in Paulding and Oakwood or online at Amazon.

Refreshments will be served after the meeting. Guests also will have the opportunity that evening to explore the vintage clothing exhibit and “Art & Artists of Paulding County” art show.

Any updates or notices will be posted on the historical society’s Facebook page.