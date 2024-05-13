Bridge to open

If you travel north on U.S. 127 into Defiance County, there’s good news – the reconstructed bridge over the Maumee River in the Sherwood area will officially be open to traffic this Friday. A public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday toward the south end of the bridge, near the Paulding County line. The U.S. 127 bridge will open to traffic later in the day. The bridge was closed May 8, 2023 and was completely reconstructed. ODOT photo