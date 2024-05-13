Cook wins award

Crestview High School senior Cadence Cook was recently honored as the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Scholarship winner for Van Wert County. The award is presented by the Ohio Educational Service Center to one student in each county based on academic achievement, personal accomplishments and community service. Cook submitted an application and transcript to the local Western Buckeye ESC and was nominated by Crestview in order to be considered for the award. The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 and is named after Dr. Walter who served as State Superintendent from 1977-1991. Photo submitted