Emergency responders to conduct drill

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency and Teijin Automotive, Van Wert, in collaboration with Van Wert Fire and EMS, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Police Department will conduct a joint emergency exercise at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. The exercise is aimed at enhancing preparedness and coordination in response to potential emergencies.



Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said during the exercise, community members may notice increased emergency responder activity around the Teijin Automotive facility on Industrial Drive. Please be assured that this is only a simulation and there is no cause for alarm.