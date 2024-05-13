Glenna J. Saum

Glenna J. Saum, 71, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Glenna was born on April 11,1953, in Van Wert to Robert Dunlap and Betty (Davis) Dunlap. She was a 1971 graduate of Lincolnview High School.

Glenna spent the majority of her life caring for children, mostly in home. All of the children she cared for became part of her family. She loved seeing her “kids” all grown up with their families. She also joined many church activities, mostly for children.

Over the last several years she attended Pioneer Christian Ministries.

One of her ways to be involved and helping was encouraging people through social media. She always prayed and gave uplifting words on social media to those who needed them.

Glenna was blessed with one daughter, Janine Saum of Van Wert; a grandson Reese Saum of Van Wert; a granddaughter, Catanna Saum of Van Wert, a bonus great-granddaughter, Caleah Thomas; a brother, Glenn Dunlap of Fort Wayne, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Proceeding Glenna in death were her parents and sisters Roxann Thompson-Robinson and Robin Kimmel.

Family and friends please join us to celebrate Glenna at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Oliver officiating.

