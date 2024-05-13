List of area graduation ceremonies

VW independent staff

The month of May brings with it high school graduation ceremonies. Here are dates and times for area commencement ceremonies.

Saturday, May 18

Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 19

Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.

Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.

Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Crestview High School, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.

Spencerville High School, 2 p.m.