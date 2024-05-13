List of area graduation ceremonies
VW independent staff
The month of May brings with it high school graduation ceremonies. Here are dates and times for area commencement ceremonies.
Saturday, May 18
Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.
Sunday, May 19
Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.
Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.
Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Crestview High School, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.
Spencerville High School, 2 p.m.
