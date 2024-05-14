Kimberly Ann Deitrick

Kimberly Ann Deitrick, 62, of Van Wert passed away Saturday evening, May 11, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 24, 1961, in Middlesboro, Kentucky the daughter of Charles and Ruth Deitrick, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Kody A. Deitrick of Van Wert and Emily J. Lacy of Payne; five grandchildren, Karolann Burk, Charles Burk, Mia Mott, Hayden Stump and Travis Stump; a brother, Rick Brooks of Coldwater, and sons-in-law, Alex Stump, Jeremy York, and Shane Burk.

Kimberly was employed at Cooper Foods for 13 years. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother.

There will be calling hours 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a service at 5 p.m.

