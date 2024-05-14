Trucks being inspected on Ohio roadways

Submitted information

Motor carrier enforcement officers will be on Ohio’s roadways this week for a 72-hour transportation safety event known as “International Roadcheck.” The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is participating in International Roadcheck, scheduled for today, tomorrow and Thursday throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume event highlights the important role roadside enforcement plays in ensuring North America’s highways remain safe and secure.

“International Roadcheck is one of the best ways to remind motor carriers of the responsibility of driving safely,” said PUCO Chair Jenifer French. “Although PUCO inspectors are out working every day, this particular event shines a spotlight on their commitment to ensuring the safety of all Ohio’s motorists.”

The PUCO and the highway patrol will be checking trucks the next three days. Photo submitted

During last year’s Roadcheck, the PUCO along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted 993 inspections. There were 1,793 violations found, of which 353 were severe enough to place either the driver or vehicle out of service.

This year’s International Roadcheck places special emphasis on two focus areas: alcohol and controlled substance possession and tractor protection systems, which prevent critical malfunctions in case of a trailer breakaway or severe air leak.

Controlled substance and alcohol use remains a significant concern for motor carriers, drivers and the general public. During an inspection, officers consult the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, an online database that gives government agencies and employers access to information about driver drug and alcohol program violations. The number of prohibited drivers listed in the Clearinghouse has been increasing. This alarming trend poses a threat to all motorists who travel on roadways throughout North America.

PUCO inspectors conduct safety inspections of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) on roadways all across Ohio in an effort to enforce important state and federal safety regulations. Each safety inspection follows a thorough process, which includes checking the hours-of service-documentation, to make sure that the driver and CMV meet necessary state and federal safety requirements. Vehicles and drivers that fail to meet these requirements may be declared out-of-service and cannot continue operating until they comply.

International Roadcheck is sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Since its inception in 1988, roadside inspections conducted during International Roadcheck have numbered more than 1.5 million, with around 17 trucks and buses inspected, on average, every minute in Canada, the United States and Mexico during the 72-hour period. International Roadcheck also provides an opportunity to educate industry and the general public about the importance of safe commercial motor vehicle operations and the North American roadside inspection program.