VWACCB to perform Friday, May 24

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a special May 24 concert in the bandshell of Fountain Park in Van Wert, Ohio. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Music performed at the concert will include patriotic selections that are intended to reflect, revitalize and rekindle the pride that each of us have as citizens of the best country in the world, the United States of America. A few of these selections are, A Patrotic Salute, America United March, God Bless America, and God Bless the U.S.A.

A special selection titled “We Stick Together” written by Paul Baransy honors the Sullivan brothers. These were five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the light cruiser USS Juneau. They were all killed in action during and shortly after its sinking around November 13, 1942. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

The Sullivan Brothers will be honored during the May 24 concert. Photo submitted

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium. Please listen to the WKSD 99.7FM or WERT 1220AM/104.3FM or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

The band members and director are excited to present this live performance. Please join the band directed by Richard Sherrick and members from, Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Fort Wayne, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford for this special concert.

The band will also be providing music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27.