VWHS seniors honored during program

Submitted information

Van Wert High School recently held its Senior Awards Convocation for the Class of 2024 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and athletic achievements garnered over the past four years, and several students were acknowledged during the awards program. Van Wert High School announced some of the following awards that were presented during the convocation:

Jena Wierwille, representing Central Insurance, presented the L.G. Purmort Black, Inc. Scholastic Achievement Award to Johnathan Kramer.

The Van Wert Athletic Booster Club Award was presented to Brylen Parker and Sarah Verville by club president John White.

Van Wert County Veterans Office representative Ashley Showalter recognized Ashton Dawson for enlisting in the military after graduation.

These Van Wert High School seniors, along with many others were honored last week. Photo submitted

The Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in the area of music. This year’s recipient is Gwyneth McComas, who was presented with the scholarship by Dondra Maney.

The John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in business and has a desire to see the Van Wert community prosper. Kevin Maney presented this scholarship to Davison Rager.

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship is given to students entering the field of education. Tayler Carter, Zoe Coleman, Emma Kennedy, and Kaden Shaffer are this year’s recipients.

The Braun Industries Project Lead the Way Engineering Scholarship is awarded to a student completing the four-year engineering program. Demond Johnson, representing Braun Industries, presented the award to Johnathan Kramer.

The Van Wert Rotary Club provided two scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors Debbie Jones and Hope Keuneke.

Trevor Webster presented the CHURCH Scholarship to senior Emma Dolan.

The WTLW TV Broadcast Scholarship is awarded to a student in the pursuit of a career in journalism, public relations, sales marketing, graphic design, web design, photojournalism, or other forms of mass media. Jennifer Beck, representing WTLW TV, presented the award to Emma Spoor.

The M.A.V. Youth Mentoring Scholarship is awarded to a student who has participated as a youth or mentor in the M.A.V. Youth Mentoring program. Jessica Fisher presented this year’s award to Zoe Coleman.

The Chuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award is named in honor of Chuck Thompson, a 1975 Van Wert High School graduate, for students excelling in athletics and academics. This year’s award winners are Sydney Dowler and Johnathan Kramer.

Kimberly Laudick, President and CEO of the YWCA presented the YWCA – Young Women of Christian Leadership and Community Involvement Scholarship to Sarah Verville.

The Van Wert Band Parents Scholarship was presented to Gwyneth McComas by VWBP President, Lucas Vaas.

The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates was presented byAlea Rex. The recipient of this scholarship was Chloe Dettrow.

The Career Connections of Van Wert County Scholarship is awarded to students enrolled in economics class. Career Connections Board Member Brad Harsha presented the awards to Lyndsey Heath and Brylen Parker.

Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship, sponsored by the Van Wert Service Club, recognizes students who have demonstrated community involvement through service projects and have been members of the VWHS Service Pack. Veronica Cuevas, Service Club representative, presented the awards to this year’s recipients Johnathan Kramer and Keaton Sudduth.

Schrader Realty sponsors an annual scholarship for area students. This year’s scholarship went to Van Wert High School senior Gage Stemen.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert awards scholarships to graduating seniors based on hours of service completed during the year. Volunteer service must be completed through a church, nonprofit organization, or group over the past 12 months (Apr. – Apr.). A scholastic average GPA of 2.0 or above is also required. Alice Laurent, Optimist Club representative, presented the award to Van Wert High School senior Sarah Verville.

The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award is given to a football player who displays character and sportsmanship. This year’s recipient is Aaron Dowdy.

Katie Bowersock and Judy Krites presented the American Red Cross Award to Kelby Blythe and Hannah Trowbridge.

The V. H. Cooper Scholarships were presented to Chloe Dettrow and Destynee McName.

The Adolph & Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students complete an application and are selected by the Van Wert High School Faculty Committee on Awards. Recipients of this scholarship are Zoe Coleman and Sydney Dowler.

Brylen Parker was awarded the Convoy Foundation/Trinity Lutheran Convoy Scholarship.

The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. This scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Tayler Carter and Gage Stemen were selected to receive this award.

The Captain George L. Purmort Prize was presented to Kelta Cowan, Chloe Dettrow, Lyndsey Heath, Andrew Klewer, and Ellie Mooney.

Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations that they have been given. Rylan Sempkowski received the award from Mr. Kerry Koontz, CEO and Career Counselor.

The Excellence in Theater Award was presented to Kelby Blythe by Rachel Dettrow and Melissa Bloomfield, Theater Production instructors.

Emilie Lewis honored Annika Maples with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Art.

Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple presented several athletic achievement awards: Brylen Parker and Emma Spoor with the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award; Andrew Deitemeyer, Aaron Dowdy, Macy Johnson, and Sarah Verville with the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award; and Caleb Bledsoe, Mason Brinkman, Jordanne Blythe, Aaron Dowdy, Sydney Dowler, Jonathan Kramer, Payton Nagel, Kaden Shaffer, Devon Story, Keaton Sudduth, Olivia Treece, and Sarah Verville with the WBL All-Academic Team Award.

Kelby Blythe was awarded the QuestBridge Scholarship. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects high-achieving students with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities, despite financial challenges. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.

Allison Brown is the recipient of the Tyler Priest Memorial Scholarship, presented by Kerry Koontz.

Student Body President Keaton Sudduth and Class President Debbie Jones presented Matt Krites with the Teacher of the Year Award.

Principal “Cougar Pride” Awards were given by Mr. Chuck Rollins to Emma Spoor and Kaden Shaffer. Students are chosen by Mr. Rollins based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect, and school pride.

Governor’s Merit Scholarship recipients are Sydney Dowler, Debbie Jones, Jonathan Kramer, Sarah Verville, and Addison Waltmire.

Departmental Award Winners are as follows:

Social Studies – Cayden Laukhuf

Science – Sydney Dowler

Business and Computer – Reese Krugh

German – Lyndsey Heath

Instrumental Music – Ashlynn Stoller

Language Arts – Zoe Coleman

Media Arts – Emma Spoor

Spanish – Carmella Watts

Project Lead the Way Pre Engineering – Johnathan Kramer

Mathematics – Cayden Laukhuf

Visual Arts – Sarah Verville

Vocal Music – Anna Marquez

Click the link to see the photo gallery. https://photos.app.goo.gl/qf3rGa7vHR2YuRXFA